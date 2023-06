At the moment, Ukraine will win the war with the aggressor state of Russia, but a lot will depend on how exactly the Ukrainian counteroffensive will develop. This was stated by the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"For now, yes, Ukraine will win this war," the Ambassador said.

According to him, Ukraine is as strong as before, and Russia is as weak as before, Russia is at a lower point, and Ukraine is now at a higher point.

"If victory comes in this counteroffensive, it's great," he said.

Taylor is confident that Ukraine can continue to grow, but right now it is at its peak.

"So the counteroffensive may be successful. If so, great. Maybe after the counteroffensive is successful, there will be some negotiations and Ukraine will be strong. But if the counteroffensive is only partially successful, we're still with you. The United States is still with you. I think that Europe is still with you. So it will be as long as it takes to win," the Ambassador added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the U.S. President, positively assessed the prospects of Ukraine's future counteroffensive.

Also, the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the Russian occupiers are morally and psychologically exhausted due to the expectation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Some try to "dissolve" among the civilian population that the enemy is forcibly evacuating.