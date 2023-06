During the 44th week of operation of the "grain corridor" (May 29 to June 4), 395,600 tons of agricultural products were exported through the sea ports of the Odesa Region, which is 78% more than a week earlier.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of vessels that were loaded this week was 7 units, which is 3 units more than the previous week. These vessels are loaded, but they have not yet passed the necessary inspection to continue moving further to customers and are waiting for it. Although the indicators of shipments through the "grain corridor" are growing, but they continue to remain very low. The Russian side is constantly changing the principles of selecting vessels that undergo inspection at the entrance to Odesa ports, artificially delaying its work. Over the past week, only 6 vessels passed the inspection at the entrance," the message says.

Corn (60% of exports during this period), wheat (25%), and sunflower cake (15%) were mostly exported through the "grain corridor" last week.

Ukrainian products went to China and Spain.

A total of 31 million tons of agricultural products were exported since the beginning of the "grain corridor" (from August 1, 2022 to June 4, 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain agreement" has been unblocked, and it will continue to operate until July 18.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.