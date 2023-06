The Centrenergo state energy generating company has dismissed 5 members of the directorate.

This is stated in the message of Centrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In connection with the expiration of the term of office, members of the directorate Maksym Fedotov, Oleksandr Shaitan, Oleksandr Hovorun, Serhii Kolesnikov and Dmytro Olefir were dismissed.

No one has been elected to vacant positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the supervisory board of Centrenergo terminated the powers of the acting director general of the company, Volodymyr Yehorov, appointing acting director general Viktor Spychko.

In 2022, Centrenergo increased the loss 7 times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Trypilska (Kyiv Region), and Zmiivska (Kharkiv Region) thermoelectric power plants, which have a combined capacity of 7.66 GW and account for about 14% of Ukraine's total installed capacity.

Installed at the company's thermoelectric power plants are 23 power units with capacities ranging from 175 to 800 MW, of which 18 units are powered by coal and five are designed to be powered by gas/oil.

The state owns 78.289% of the power generating company through the State Property Fund.