The situation with the destruction by the occupiers of the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant and, as a result, the release of water from the Kakhovka reservoir will lead to a reduction in water consumption by ferroalloy enterprises and mining and processing plants, and, eventually, to a reduction in production.

This was announced to Ukrainian News Agency by the executive director of UkrFA Serhii Kudriavtsev.

"It will definitely affect mining and processing plants. Businesses to a lesser extent. For the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant is located above the level of the dam of the Dniprovska HPP. And Nikopol (the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant is located there) can take water from the old channel. But we will have to significantly reduce the volume," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the explosion that the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

On the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council said that from the districts of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs, evacuation by buses will be carried out.