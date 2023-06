The Ukrainian military command foresaw the possibility of the Russians undermining the Kakhovska HPP, and the situation should not harm the counteroffensive of Ukrainian military. This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Naiev.

"As for the Kakhovska HPP, the military command anticipated hostile actions in advance, including actions to undermine the Kakhovska HPP," he said.

According to him, there are relevant calculations that are known to the military command regarding the damage that may occur as a result of the water spill.

So, currently, the relevant command in this direction is taking measures, first of all, for the safety of the civilian population together with the heads of state authorities on the ground.

"As for hindering our offensive actions, the military command fully took into account such enemy insidious actions, and accordingly, it should not harm our offensive in those directions where water may be spilled," Naiev emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, evacuation, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and provision of drinking water are priority tasks in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP.

On the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

In addition, the State Emergency Service told what to do if you find yourself in a flooding zone.