There Is Threat Of Flooding Of Energy Facilities In Kherson Region Due To Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP - Energ

Due to Russian occupiers undermining the dam of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant, there is a threat of flooding of energy facilities in the Kherson Region, in particular the Kherson thermal power plant (TPP).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Despite the gradual decrease in the water level, there is no direct threat to the occupied station. Energoatom experts are constantly monitoring the situation. Due to the explosion of the dam, there are risks of flooding energy facilities in the Kherson Region, in particular the Kherson thermal power plant. Due to the flooding, almost 12,000 consumers in the city have already been de-energized (Ostriv district), possible problems with water supply. Preventive anti-crisis measures are being prepared," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that the energy system of the country works stably, the generated electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

"Also during the night, the enemy launched a massive missile strike across the entire territory of the country. Damage to power lines was recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region due to the fall of missile fragments, and restoration work is underway. In addition, the enemy continues to terrorize the front-line and border areas. As a result of the shelling, there are no electricity in populated areas in the Donetsk Region, in the border zone of the Sumy Region, new damage to power grids was recorded, as a result of which the total number of disconnected consumers there reached almost 11,000," the message says.

Due to previous shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without electricity.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 1,031 MWh, export to Poland - 1,800 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the explosion that the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

On the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.