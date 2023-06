Water Level Can Rise To 5 Meters. Safe Areas Of Kherson, Where You Can Evacuate

Water in the Dnieper River can rise to 5 meters due to the undermining of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant. Kherson can fall into the zone of catastrophic flooding.

It was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration.

Those living along the coastline of the Dnipro and Koshova Rivers must be sent to the following safe areas:

residents of the village of Antonivka rise to Horkoho and Antonivska Streets;

residents of the Dniprovskyi District to rise to Khersonska Street (in the area of Viacheslava Chornovola Square), Viacheslava Chornovola Highway and Perekopska Street;

residents of the Suvorovskyi District to rise to Himnasychna, Soborna and Hretska Streets;

residents of the Korabelnyi District, including Karantynnyi Island, to rise to Kachelna Street (above Korabeliv Square) and Poltavska Street;

residents of the village of Zymivnyk to rise to the area of ​ ​ the city cemetery;

residents of the village of Komyshany to rise to Tsentralna Street;

residents of the village of Pryozerne rise above Bilozerska Street.

Also, residents of Kherson are recommended to turn off electrical appliances, gas stoves, take documents, necessary things, a supply of food and drinking water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council said that from the districts of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs, evacuation by buses will be carried out.

In addition, the State Emergency Service told what to do if they were in the flooding zone.