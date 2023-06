Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP Will In No Way Affect Kyiv's Water Supply - Kyivvodokanal

The situation with the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam and the release of water from the Kakhovskyi Reservoir will in no way affect Kyiv's water supply. This is reported by the Kyivvodokanal PrJSC.

As the company reminds, tonight the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam. Many settlements, in particular of the Kherson Region, are at risk of flooding, and many settlements have problems with water supply because of this, in particular in Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.

But in Kyiv, the water supply situation remains stable, all hydrotechnical facilities are working normally, there are no interruptions in the operation of the equipment. The capital continues to be supplied with water uninterruptedly and in full.

Kyivvodokanal specialists work 24/7 to ensure reliable centralized water supply to consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russian troops had mined the Kakhovska HPP back in April, and in recent weeks had also mined supports and locks.

The Cabinet of Ministers called on the UN and the EU to send an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovska HPP.

Meanwhile, at the end of May, the Russian occupying forces destroyed the dam of the Karlivskyi reservoir - the villages of Halytsynivka, Zhelanne-1 and Zhelanne-2 were under threat of flooding.