The Russian occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Avdiyivka, Sieverne and Nevelske.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the direction of Avdiyivka, as well as Sieverne and Nevelske," the General Staff reported.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.

It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Karlivka and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka over the past day, inflicting significant losses on it.

Estimated losses of the occupiers over the past day in this direction alone amounted to about 70 killed and more than 100 wounded.

17 units of enemy equipment were also destroyed.

At the same time, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Maryinka, carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders advanced in various areas in the Bakhmut direction. In some places, they were able to recapture up to 1,600 meters of territory from the Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy assured that as of now, Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive.