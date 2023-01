The State Property Fund (SPF) determined the winner of the auction for the privatization of the sea trade port Ust-Dunaisk (Odesa Region) LLC Elixir Ukraine (Vinnytsia) with an offer of UAH 201 million.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UAH 201 million - for the first time in the history of Ukraine, a sea port was privatized. The final offer for the port Ust-Dunaisk exceeded the starting price 3.3 times, which was UAH 60 million. Such a result was achieved thanks to significant competition among entrepreneurs - 8 investors competed for the port. Now the winner has 20 working days to pay the price of the lot. We are waiting for receipts in the budget to support our Defense Forces," the statement reads.

The ultimate beneficiary of Elixir Ukraine LLC is Valerii Vikhrenko, the founder and owner of the Vimexim group of companies.

Vimexim group of companies is engaged in processing, exporting and providing logistics services from grain and oil crops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund announced the holding of an online auction on January 17 in the Prozorro.Sale system for the privatization of the sea trade port Ust-Dunaisk with a starting price of UAH 60 million.