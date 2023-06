20,000 Consumers In 2 Regions Left Without Electricity Due To Shelling By Occupiers - Energy Ministry

More than 20,000 consumers in the Sumy and Donetsk Regions were left without electricity due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the front-line and border areas. In particular, in the Donetsk Region, 35 settlements were cut off due to hostilities, and 13,200 consumers were left without electricity. Also, due to shelling in the Sumy Region, 7,700 consumers were disconnected. As a result of previous shelling, part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without light," the message says.

It is noted that the situation with electricity generation and consumption is stable and controlled.

Last day, electricity was exported to Moldova - 340 MWh.

Commercial imports from Slovakia and Moldova amounted to 6,187 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, as a result of night shelling by the occupiers, power lines in Kyiv and the region were shut down.