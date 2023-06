Power Lines Were Shut Down In Kyiv And Region As Result Of Night Shelling By Occupiers - Energy Ministry

As a result of the nighttime shelling by the Russian occupiers, power lines were shut down in Kyiv and the region, and in the Donetsk Region, the enemy fired at a power generation facility, and a mine was de-energized.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy launched another massive missile and drone attack. In particular, the enemy target was Kyiv and the Kyiv Region. As a result of the shelling, there was damage and technological violations. Several power transmission lines were shut down. In the Donetsk Region, as a result of the shelling, power was cut off in 8 settlements. the electricity generation facility - the heating network was damaged. The mine was also left without power," the message says.

More than 13,000 consumers were left without electricity in the Kharkiv Region due to shelling.

"Due to previous shelling, some consumers in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without power. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. Over the course of the day, it was possible to restore power to almost 25,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Donetsk and Kherson Regions. In the Kherson Region, a settlement that had been cut off since the beginning of de-occupation has recovered," the message says.

It is noted that the energy system works stably, there is no shortage of electricity.

Commercial electricity imports amounted to 388 MWh.

Export of electricity to Poland amounted to 1,000 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, June 2, the air defense forces shot down all 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed kamikaze drones, which the Russian invaders directed at Kyiv during the massive night attack.