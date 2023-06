European Commission Extends Ban On Import Of Ukrainian Grain To 5 EU Countries Until Mid-September

The European Commission has extended the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until mid-September.

This is stated in the publication of Dziennik Gazeta Prawna with reference to a source in the European Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Commission extended the EU ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine until mid-September. It entered into force on May 2 and replaced the unilateral decisions on the import ban introduced by countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland," the publication says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5.