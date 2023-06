In May, the export of agricultural products decreased by 3% month over month to 5.1 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the association Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The 'grain corridor' became the main problematic export channel. In May 2023, the Russian side stopped the operation of sea exports, did not let new vessels through, and even after the restoration of the 'grain corridor' significantly complicated its work. That is why in May 2023, through the 'grain corridor,' only 1.3 million tons of agro-industrial products were exported, 26% of the total monthly export. In March 2023, almost 4 million tons of products were exported through this channel," the message says.

In May, the export of grain crops decreased by 11% month over month to 3.5 million tons (corn - 63%, wheat - 32%, barley - 5%); the export of oilseeds increased by 48% to 320,200 tons (soybeans - 78%, sunflower seeds - 14% and rapeseed - 7%); oil exports decreased by 14% to 484,100 tons (sunflower oil - 94%, soybean oil - 6%); the export of cake after oil extraction increased by 70% to 445,000 tons (sunflower - 89%, soybean - 11%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the export of agricultural products decreased by 31% month over month to 5.3 million tons.