In April, the export of farm produce decreased by 31% month over month to 5.3 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

" Ukrainian exports decreased by a third, the worst indicator in the last eight months. Problems with the implementation of export shipments were observed on almost all channels. The greatest damage was caused by: sabotage of the full operation of the "grain corridor" by the Russian side, a ban on the import of all farm produce and a temporary ban on transit through Poland; the ban on the import of certain types of farm produce by Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia," the message reads.

According to the report, in April, all groups of agro-industrial complex products demonstrated a drop in export volumes, except for vegetable oils, which kept the previous volumes.

At the same time, the largest drop in export volumes was observed in the export of oil crops.

In April, the export of grain crops decreased by 31% month over month to 3.9 million tons (corn - 59%, wheat - 36%, barley - 5%), the export of oil-bearing crops decreased by 68% to 216,600 tons (soybeans – 77%, sunflower seeds – 18% and rapeseed – 4%), oil export increased by 1% to 564,200 tons (sunflower oil – 96%, soybean oil – 4%), oil cake export decreased by 42% to 262,500 tons (sunflower - 89%, soybean - 11%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the export of farm produce increased by 12% compared to February to 7.8 million tons.