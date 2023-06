Overnight into May 4, the Russian occupation forces fired six cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine; four of them were shot down. However, two missiles hit an operational airfield near the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

This follows from a statement by Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, announced on the telethon air.

"Regarding cruise missiles. Unfortunately, not all were destroyed. Out of six, four were destroyed by the anti-aircraft defense. And two, unfortunately, hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi," he said.

Ihnat did not say anything about the consequences of the hit, but he emphasized the need to strengthen the means of air defense.

As earlier reported, overnight into June 4, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four cruise missiles out of six fired by the enemy, as well as three out of five Shahed UAVs. The enemy continues to carry out night attacks on Ukraine's military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Also, anti-aircraft defense destroyed all air targets flying in the direction of Kyiv, even on distant approaches. None of them made it to the city.