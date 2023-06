Enemy focused on complete occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, 23 skirmishes take place on June 3 – Gene

On May 3, the enemy conducted two missile strikes and 30 airstrikes and fired 56 rockets using MLRSes. The Russian occupation forces are concentrating their efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Last night the enemy launched another missile attack on Ukraine; the information about the consequences is being clarified.

In addition, last day, the enemy conducted two missile strikes on the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, in particular, using Iskander ballistic missiles. One Iskander-K missile hit the suburbs of Dnipro - a two-story residential building was damaged, and more than 20 civilians were moderately and severely injured, including children.

In addition, the enemy carried out 30 airstrikes and fired 56 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

"The enemy continues focusing on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Twenty-three combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours," the report says.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the Hatyshche District of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the settlements of Hremiyach, Hai, and Dmytrivka in the Chernihiv Region; Atynske, Bezsalivka, Oleksandrivka, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Stepok, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region; as well as Ivashky, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Pylna, Zelene, Vesele, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Bochkove, Budarky, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the Serhiyivka area in the Donetsk Region. Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Siversk in the Donetsk Region. Areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Ivankivske and Bila Hora axes without success. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kurdiumivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk Region. The areas of settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Niu York, and Shevchenko in the Donetsk Region fell under enemy artillery shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis. Airstrikes occurred in the Avdiyivka area. It carried out artillery fire on the settlements of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area in the city of Mariyinka last day; however, the defenders repelled all 11 enemy attacks. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. At the same time, the enemy continued to destroy our cities and villages, launched an airstrike on Mariyinka, carried out artillery shelling of Maksymiliyanivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Yantarne settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region. It shelled populated areas along the battle line, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrayinka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes in the Poltavka and Huliaipole Districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling in the settlements of Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Donetsk Region; Burlatske, Malynivka, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Kamianske, Lukianivske, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Zolota Balka, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Dachi, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, AFU aviation, over the past 24 hours, made 11 strikes on personnel concentration areas, as well as six strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed six enemy reconnaissance UAVs, as well as two Lancet-type attack UAVs.

During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, an anti-aircraft missile complex, six artillery units in firing positions, and three enemy ammunition depots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 4, the air defense forces destroyed four cruise missiles and three attack drones of the occupiers.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, assured that Ukraine is now ready for a counteroffensive.