Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Responds To Orban's Statement On AFU Counteroffensive And Call For Peace Talks With

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the position of the Ukrainian side on peace negotiations with the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and urged him to "start finally acting" to facilitate the end of the war.

So the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko on his Facebook responded to Orban's call for a ceasefire and peace talks with Russia.

He stressed that peace talks are possible only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"A ceasefire without fulfilling this condition will lead to a freeze in the status quo, will provide Russia with the opportunity to regroup, accumulate forces and resort to a new wave of aggression. Proven by the experience of 2014-2022," he wrote.

Nikolenko also stressed that daily Russian missile attacks and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities indicate that Moscow does not consider other scenarios than to continue the war.

"At the same time, we took into account Viktor Orban's assertion that it is difficult for him to be the only pro-peace prime minister in the EU. To alleviate this situation, we call on the head of the Hungarian government to finally act. For example, to condemn Russian aggression, to demand that Moscow stop the war and return the Russian army to Russian territory, to join the measures of international isolation of Russia, not to undermine unity in the EU," the spokesman said.

Recall, according to Telex, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth radio on Friday, June 2, said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be stopped and moved to "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor state of Russia before it even begins.

He called himself "the only prime minister - a supporter of peace."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine is not able to win the war that the aggressor country Russia unleashed against it.

On May 5, Orban said that the counteroffensive would be the last big opportunity for Ukrainians to achieve some kind of military success.

On April 14, Orban called Ukraine "an economically defunct country."