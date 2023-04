Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban called Ukraine an economically non-existent country. According to him, the war will end as soon as the USA and the European Union stop financially supporting Ukraine. This was reported by the Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet on Friday, April 14.

Orban said that Hungarian taxpayers also support Ukraine through the common European budget, which he considers wrong.

"Ukraine is an economically non-existent country, the question is whether we’ll keep Ukraine. We pay Ukrainians pensions and salaries, we support their state administration, their health care. It is clear that this state of affairs cannot be maintained in the long term," said the Prime Minister of Hungary.

According to him, as soon as the USA and the European Union decide to no longer finance the functioning of the Ukrainian state, the war will end immediately. The publication writes that Orban also announced the alleged persecution of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Hungary announced that they would not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, if he entered the country.

On February 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for negotiations.

It will be recalled that on January 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Ijgyarto, to whom it expressed a strong protest due to the "disparaging" statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.