President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he intends to publicly fight with countries, including European ones, that help Russia bypass sanctions to produce missiles. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are, unfortunately, states around the world and on the European continent that want it or don't want it, but help circumvent sanctions. Honestly, I'm even a little tired in this fight and I think that I'll start fighting publicly with those who are able to bypass these sanctions, because this leads to an increase in missile production. So that we all look adequate, and not idiots. You can think how we produce hundreds of missiles every month (for missile defense) and how difficult it is, and on the other hand give the opportunity for them (Russians) to bypass and produce more Kh or other ballistic missiles. Some nonsense is happening," he said.

Regarding the creation of the "Patriot Coalition," Zelenskyy noted that now he has initiated the creation of this coalition and it is at the initial stage, on this occasion there have been conversations with Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, as well as with the leaders of the European Union.

The President explained that he intends to include in this coalition not only countries that will be able to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, but also those that will help their supply and financing. He also added that the task of this coalition is to make it impossible to bypass sanctions.

Zelenskyy stressed that the task is to ensure the efficiency of Ukrainian air defense 100%. At the same time, he noted that this is a difficult task because of the queue for Patriot and for missiles to them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy initiated the creation of a "Patriot Coalition" to protect Ukrainians from Russian missile attacks.