Record Number Of Traders Booked Crossing For Import Of Electricity From Slovakia For June 3 And 4

According to the results of the auctions for the distribution of capacity of interstate networks for the import of electricity from Slovakia, a record number of companies booked crossings for import on June 3 and 4.

This is stated in the message of the state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine (JSC ECU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the auction on June 4, almost 90% of all available capacity of networks in this direction was distributed among 17 companies. This is the largest number of auction participants recorded since the Ukrainian energy system was synchronized with the European one," the message says.

ECU also reserved the appropriate volumes for the import of electricity from Slovakia.

According to the general director of the company Vitalii Butenko, favorable market conditions on certain days make it possible to import electricity from Slovakia.

"At the weekend, prices in Slovakia are significantly lower than electricity prices in Ukraine. This trend has been observed for several weeks in a row, which makes it possible to provide additional volumes of electricity to support the energy system of Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are participants in the network) agreed to increase the technical capacity of electricity import into Ukraine from 850 MW to 1,050 MW.