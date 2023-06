Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company will receive a grant from the European Union in the amount of EUR 6.7 million to meet the urgent needs of railway transport in Ukraine.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Investment Bank, the Bank of the European Union, and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia signed a grant agreement from the EU in Kyiv in the amount of EUR 6.7 million to support the company's vital activities during the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine. The EU grant will help cover the most urgent needs of Ukraine's only railway company," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive a USD 25 million grant from the World Bank.