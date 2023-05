The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company will receive a grant of USD 25 million from the World Bank.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the announcement, in order to implement this grant, Ukrzaliznytsia is starting cooperation with the United Nations Office for Project Services - UNOPS.

The funds will be directed to rebuilding the critical railway infrastructure of Ukraine and increasing the volume of cargo transportation.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding its portfolio of cooperation with international institutions. For the first time, we have financial support from the World Bank, and with this grant funding, we expect to supply equipment and rolling stock already this year. I am sure that the implementation of this project will allow us to expand our partnership to further strategically important railway infrastructure projects of Ukraine", said Anton Mishyn, a member of the company's board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the raising of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of EUR 200 million by the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.