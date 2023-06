The Cabinet of Ministers stopped the export of sugar from June 5 to September 15 in order to avoid a deficit in the domestic market.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to avoid a shortage of sugar in the summer-autumn period, the government is introducing restrictions on the export of this product from June 5 to September 15. According to the Customs, more than 350,000 tons of sugar and sugar products were exported at the end of last week, which is 95% of the forecast of exports for the 2022\2023 marketing year. Taking into account these rates, the potential volume of exports has already been used by almost 100%," the message says.

In particular, the consumption of sugar in Ukraine increases in the summer, and in order to avoid a shortage and an increase in prices on the domestic market during this period, the government temporarily stops quotas for the export of this product.

"The offer of the domestic market in the 2022/2023 marketing year, taking into account the production of 1,285,000 tons of sugar and transitional residues, according to an expert assessment, is 1,776,000 tons. To meet the needs of domestic consumption in the 2022/2023 marketing year, it is predicted to use 1,010,000 tons. And the export of sugar in the same period is forecast at the level of 370,000 tons," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March 7 to May 10, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers also suspended the export of sugar.