Cabinet Allows Export Of Sugar And Millet

The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled zero quotas for the export of sugar and millet.

This is stated in government decree No. 549 dated May 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Export licensing for these goods has been introduced instead of zero quotas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended the export of meat, buckwheat, sugar, and salt.

In particular, the government introduced zero quotas for the export of live cattle; frozen meat of cattle; meat and edible meat by-products, salted or in brine, dried or smoked, edible meat meal or meat by-products: bovine meat; rye, oats, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt suitable for human consumption.

On April 10, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled zero quotas for the export of live cattle and frozen cattle meat and introduced export licensing.