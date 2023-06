Ukrnafta, the largest oil producer, has identified 20 fields that it plans to attract investors to develop.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These 20 fields have reserves of 12 million tons of oil with condensate and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. To date, there are 12 companies that have confirmed in writing their interest in participating in this competition. These are companies from Ukraine, Slovakia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Mexico. The key principle is simple - the level of profit of Ukrnafta from these operations should be higher with the involvement of a partner than without it,” said the director of Ukrnafta Serhii Koretskyi.

Also, according to the report, the company plans to develop the market for oil-producing services in Ukraine.

"We expect the involvement of domestic and foreign contractors in such areas as: horizontal well drilling, lateral horizontal boreholes drilling, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, the introduction of modern intensification technologies, mechanized production technologies, production optimization systems, exploration, etc. To form a strong market for contractors, they are ready to offer long five-year contracts with guaranteed loading. The success of the production increase will directly depend on the parallel development of oil production services in Ukraine," Koretskyi explained.

According to the report, in 2023 the company planned to start drilling nine wells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrnafta for 2023 with a profit of UAH 12 billion.

Ukrnafta finished the 1st quarter of 2023 with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

Subsequently, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.