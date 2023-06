The European Union will continue to support Ukraine with weapons until the complete withdrawal of the troops of the aggressor state of Russia from its territory. The drone attack on Moscow will not change the decisions of the EU, said the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. This was reported by Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, May 31.

Metsola emphasized that the EU should continue to support Ukraine until the Russian troops completely leave the territory of the country. According to her, even the potential possibility of using the transferred weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation will not change anything.

"I think anyone who makes this argument is forgetting the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine. This is not a conflict between two countries. This is one country invading another and taking part of its territory. And until Russia leaves Ukraine, we are not going to stop supporting Ukraine," the head of the European Parliament emphasized.

In addition, Metsola advocated the speedy adoption of a special procedure for providing Ukraine with more ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, in the capital of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Moscow, explosions were heard due to an attack by drones.

Drones were spotted in the Rublyovka district, where the largest number of Moscow officials' houses are concentrated.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the drones themselves do not want to attack Ukraine, so they return to their creators in the Russian capital.