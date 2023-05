Overnight into Tuesday, May 30, explosions rang out in Moscow, the capital of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. A drone attack on the city is reported. Air defense was working in the Russian capital. There is information about victims and evacuees from damaged buildings.

This follows from a statement by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, posted on Telegram.

"Several houses suffered minor damage. All emergency services of the city are on the scene. They are investigating the circumstances of what happened. So far, no one has been seriously injured," he said.

Residents of some districts of the Moscow Oblast also heard the explosions.

"This is our air defense system working. Several drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow. I ask the residents to remain calm. All emergency services are working," stressed regional governor Andrey Vorobyov.

According to Russian Telegram channels, drones have been attacking Moscow and its suburbs since the morning. Two UAVs targeted residential buildings in the capital of the Russian Federation: one on Profspilkova Street, the other on Atlasova Street in New Moscow.

There are also reports of the sounds of explosions and flying drones in Barvikha, Novaya Riga, Odintsovo, Krasnogorsk, Nikolo-Uryupino, Istra, and Iliyinskoe. Allegedly, about ten UAVs were shot down.

"Two more drones were shot down in the Istra district of the Moscow suburbs with a difference of half an hour. They were flying from the side of the elite village of Benelux in the direction of Krasnogorsk at an altitude of 30-40 meters. Then two pops were heard, presumably from the operation of air defense systems," writes the Mash Telegram channel.

Injured people are also reported.

"A high-rise building on Leninsky Avenue was attacked by a drone in Moscow. According to preliminary information, there are injured people," the publication says.

According to the channel, the fragments of the drone flew into the window of one of the apartments, after which about 300 people were evacuated. Special services have surrounded the place; emergency services are working.

According to Russian mass media, drones were spotted in New Moscow, on Rublyovka, over Novaya Riga, and Istra.

"Explosions were also heard in Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to preliminary data, several quadcopters were shot down in Nikolo-Uryupino and on the embankment in Illinsky," the propaganda channel Readovka writes.

Mash also writes that in Moscow, a UAV with three explosive devices "flew, but did not detonate" an apartment on the 14th floor of a high-rise building on Leninsky Avenue.

As the mayor of Moscow, Sobyanin, later stated, for safety during the work of the emergency services, "measures were taken to evacuate the residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by UAVs."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 16, a drone crashed 100 kilometers from Moscow. After its explosion, a hole four meters deep remained.