On May 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 21 Russian attacks and shot down five enemy reconnaissance drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has conducted three missile and 29 air strikes, 49 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were casualties among the civilians, and private residential buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of launching missile and airstrikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on attempts to occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions completely. During the past day, units of the defense forces repelled 21 enemy attacks.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the past day, it carried out an airstrike in the Pletenivka area in the Kharkiv Region, carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Yanzhulivka, and Halahanivka in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Fotovyzh, Studentok, Hirky, Atynske, Shpyl, Uhroyidy, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region; and Udy, Hoptivka, Lyptsi, Strelecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Chuhuyivka, Ambarne, and Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions west of Masiutivka in the Kharkiv Region; and on the Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka axes in the Luhansk Region. It also carried out airstrikes on the Kyslivka and Kotliarivka districts in the Kharkiv Region. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions south of Bilohorivka without success. It carried out airstrikes in the Terny and Siversk districts of the Donetsk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Novosadove, Torske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bila Hora axes. Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliyivka, Zalizne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

The Russians did not carry out offensive actions on the Avdiyivka axis. An airstrike was carried out on the Avdiyivka axis. It carried out artillery shelling in the settlements of Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Netailove, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area in the city of Mariyinka. The enemy conducted an air strike there. Kurakhove, Maksymiliyanivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Ielyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Vuhledar and Prechystivka. It shelled the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and Temyrivka in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Shyroka Balka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson itself.

Over the past day, the aviation in the defense forces has carried out 15 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment are concentrated, two of them on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed five enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit one control post, one artillery unit in a firing position, two ammunition depots, and two electronic warfare stations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two adults and one child were killed in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army, which occurred in the morning today, June 1.