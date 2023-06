At its meeting on Tuesday, May 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an increase in the tariff for electricity for the population from June 1 to the level of UAH 2.64/kWh.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, this decision is tough but necessary for the large-scale preparation of the energy grid for the next heating season, which is ongoing at the country's energy facilities.

He explained that the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) turned to the Ministry of Energy with a proposal to raise the tariff for the population in two stages to the market level, that is, to UAH 5.5.

At the same time, in the first stage, the commission proposed to raise the tariff to UAH 2.88, including VAT for 1 kWh.

"But we see an opportunity to set the tariff at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh. This is the minimum tariff that will allow us to maintain the energy grid," Halushchenko said.

According to him, with the increase in the tariff, the average amount in the payment for electricity for one family will increase by approximately the amount of up to UAH 250.

"We assume that in the next heating season, attacks on energy facilities will take place as systematically as last winter. Therefore, we must use all possible resources to restore the facilities and protect them," he emphasized.

Halushchenko also noted that it is planned to preserve subsidies for the population, as well as to increase the financing of the communal services subsidy fund for vulnerable sections of the population so that all Ukrainians who need state assistance receive it.

Currently, the cost of electricity for the population is UAH 1.44/kWh for the first 250 kWh per month.

For those who consume over 250 kWh of electricity per month, the tariff is UAH 1.68/kWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NCSREPU proposed increasing the electricity price for the population to UAH 2.88 /kWh starting in June.

In October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until April, in April - extended the current tariffs until May, and in May - until June.

The Cabinet of Ministers reduced the cost of electricity for the population by 14.3% from October 2021 to UAH 1.44/kWh for the first 250 kWh per month and left the tariff at UAH 1.68/kWh for those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month.

This tariff was established from October 1 to April 30, 2022.

In April 2022, the tariffs were extended until October 31, 2022.