Cabinet Decides Not To Raise Electricity Prices For Population Until June

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until June.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government is extending the preferential price of electricity for the public for another month," it said.

Thus, the cost of electricity for the population will remain at UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month.

For those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month, the tariff until April 30 will remain at UAH 1.68 per kWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until April, and in April - extended the current tariffs until May.

The Cabinet of Ministers reduced from October 2021 the cost of electricity for the population by 14.3% to UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month, and left the tariff at UAH 1.68 per kWh for those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month.

This tariff was set from October 1 to April 30, 2022.

In April 2022, the tariffs were extended until October 31, 2022.