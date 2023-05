German Government Spokesman Says Ukraine Has Right To Strike At Territory Of Russia

International law allows Ukraine to strike at the territory of Russia in self-defense.

Steffen Hebestreit, Federal Government Spokesperson and Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government, said this in a comment to DW in response to a question from a correspondent of the publication about the drone attack on Moscow.

At the same time, Hebestreit added that official Berlin opposes the use of German weapons for such attacks.

Recall that on Tuesday, May 29, Moscow and a number of surrounding settlements were attacked by unknown drones. It was indicated that air defense worked.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state claimed eight drones, but Russian Telegram channels reported that about 30 drones participated in the attack on Moscow.

The White House said that Washington does not support attacks on Russian territory, and the United States is still collecting information about drone strikes on Moscow.

Meanwhile, drones nearly attacked the residence with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a raid on the Moscow Region, according to Russian media. According to the publication, the security service raised Putin due to the threat of a drone attack on the morning of May 30, which was 10 km short of the dictator's location.