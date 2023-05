Law enforcement officers have established nine more residents of Kyiv who filmed air defense work during another attack by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the capital, and then posted videos on social networks. This is stated in the message of the National Police.

So, it is reported that during the shelling of the capital, videos of air defense work were spreading on social networks. Officers of the criminal investigation department of the metropolitan police headquarters, together with employees of criminal analysis, identified nine citizens who filmed and illegally disseminated information.

The violators were seven women and two men aged 23 to 49 years. By their actions, they could reveal the specifics of the operation of air defense.

As noted, all of them were delivered to the police departments, where operational officers talked to them and they provided explanations.

Currently, they have been transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine to clarify all the circumstances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the National Police exposed, detained and transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine two men who filmed the work of air defense during the morning shelling of Kyiv.

Besides, the Security Service urges owners of outdoor webcams to stop online broadcasts from their devices, and citizens to report detected streams from such cameras to the official SSU chatbot.