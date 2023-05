An enemy subversive reconnaissance team unsuccessfully tried to penetrate the Ukraine border in the Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and intelligence group across the State Border of Ukraine in the area of Zelene settlement of the Kharkiv Region," says the morning summary of the General Staff.

Also, during the past day, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Udy, carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, and Leonivka in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Uhroyidy, and Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Masiutivka in the Kharkiv Region and on the Novoselivske axis in the Luhansk Region.

It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

Kamiyanka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, units of the Russian volunteer formations of the RDK and "Freedom of Russia" entered the territory of the Belgorod Region.

According to representatives of the formations, they started liberating Russia from the dictatorial regime and creating a safe zone near the border of Ukraine.

Volunteer units managed to advance several kilometers deep into the territory of the Belgorod Region, where they clashed with Russian troops. Because of this, a regime of counter-terrorist operations was announced in the Region. It was canceled the next day, May 23.

Later, fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and Freedom of Russia left the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said the volunteer units retreated after allegedly losing about 70 people.

On May 25, RDK fighters announced that they had again entered the territory of Belgorod Oblast. They also showed a video from the border settlement.