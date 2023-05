Ukraine has confirmation of information that deportation of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war (POWs) took place on the territory of Belarus and with the participation of the authorities of that country, said the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets. This was reported by Ukrinform on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the ombudsman, the Ukrainian authorities have confirmation of the participation of Belarus in the forced relocation of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war.

"We have confirmation that Ukrainian children, civilian hostages, and prisoners of war were forcibly moved through the territory of Belarus with the direct involvement of the Belarusian authorities," Lubinets said.

The aggressor state of Russia is currently holding more than 27,000 civilians hostage, the ombudsman noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, the Verkhovna Rada called on foreign countries to condemn the forced deportation of Ukrainian children by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On May 24, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine announced that some of the children, who were taken out of the occupied regions of Ukraine by the Russians using tricks and threats, may be in Belarus.