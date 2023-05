President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Kiper as the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration. It is stated in decree No. 312 of May 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Kiper Oleh Oleksandrovych as the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration," the document says.

Kiper, 43, has worked as a prosecutor of Kyiv since July 2020.

He was born on May 1, 1980 in the village of Tymkove, Odesa Region.

In 2002, he graduated from the Odesa National Law Academy with a degree in Law.

He began work in the prosecutor's office in 2001, in June 2020 he was appointed deputy prosecutor of Kyiv, in July - prosecutor of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the appointment by Zelenskyy of Kiper as the chairman of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

In May, Zelenskyy relieved the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Maksym Marchenko, who had held this position since March 2022.