President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved the heads of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai, Odesa - Maksym Marchenko, Khmelnytskyi - Serhii Hamalii.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 149-151 of March 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decrees state that they were dismissed according to the applications submitted by them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the dismissal of the heads of the Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administrations by Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy appointed Haidai as Luhansk governor in October 2019.

Marchenko was appointed as the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration in March 2022.

Hamalii has served as the chairman of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration since December 2022.

Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko said that Haidai is planned to be appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan.