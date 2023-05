Kadyrov Should Take Revenge On Putin Personally. Danilov Reacts To Threats Of Chechnya Head

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov reacted to the words of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov about "revenge in the full sense of the word" due to the drone attack on Moscow.

Danilov wrote about this on Twitter.

According to him, Kadyrov should take revenge on Moscow and the dictator Vladimir Putin personally, and not threaten Ukraine. After all, it was the Russian Federation that "killed and destroyed the Chechens."

"It was the Russians who brought to the Chechen land centuries of slavery, thousands of murdered and tortured women and children, the destruction of cities and the defaced graves of ancestors. It was not Ukrainians who leveled Grozny with its peaceful inhabitants to the ground with tanks, these were Russian tanks. The Chechen people remember this, and for those who forgot, it's time to remember," Danilov stressed.

Kadyrov's threats

In response to the drone attack on Moscow, Kadyrov called for the introduction of martial law in Russia. In addition, he invented a new term "deshaitanization" and promised revenge for the attack on Moscow.

"In the end, I will run a little ahead, but I will not disclose the details. Soon we will show in the "SVO" zone what revenge is in the full sense of the word," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, Moscow and its suburbs were attacked by unknown drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation stated that the capital was allegedly attacked by 8 drones. All of them were allegedly neutralized by means of air defense or electronic warfare.

At the same time, according to several Telegram channels, about 30 drones took part in the attack on Moscow and its suburbs.