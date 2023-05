In Kursk and Rostov-on-Don, Russians are building large-scale complexes for sorting, analyzing and storing corpses of personnel eliminated in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that the area of ​ ​ each object is more than 4,000 square meters.

The complexes will include:

points for conducting investigative actions and research on bodies;

refrigerated rooms with refrigeration chambers for 1,000 seats;

warehouses with coffins and other funeral decorations;

mournful hall.

The cost of building a complex for destroyed occupiers in Rostov-on-Don is about 600 million rubles, in Kursk - more than 800 million rubles. The cost of refrigerated equipment is estimated at more than a billion rubles for each complex.

It is noted that the aggressor country Russia is no longer able to hide the scale of personnel losses in the war against Ukraine. The construction of these complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation confirms the fact that the Putin regime sends its occupation army to the deadly conveyor, but does not cope with the flow of dead, the Defense Intelligence added.

"The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every Russian soldier who has not committed war crimes has the opportunity to surrender. Otherwise, a refrigerator awaits him at one of the sorting bases for corpses in Russia," the message summarizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine per day as of Tuesday morning, May 30, amounted to the 410 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion according to the data on May 30 was 207,440 the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 51 missiles and 38 drones.