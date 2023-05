AFU Destroy 50 Missiles, Almost 40 Drones And 400 Invaders. General Staff Updates Data On Losses Of RF During

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine for a day on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, amounted to 410 invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion, according to data on May 30, is 207,440 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed 51 missiles and 38 drones.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 30, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 207,440 (+410) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,802 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,469 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 3,445 (+10) units,

MLRS - 575 units,

air defense equipment - 332 (+1) units,

aircraft - 3,133 units,

helicopters - 298 units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,092 (+38),

cruise missiles - 1,107 (+51) units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,219 (+12) units,

special equipment - 454 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 30, from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces again attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131. Air defense shot down 29 out of 31 drones. According to the Air Force, a total of 31 kamikaze drone launches were recorded from the north and south.