Yesterday, May 30, at lunchtime, the Russian military blew up a road in the Chernihiv Region at the junction of the border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus and the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko in a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda.

"The section from "Kyiv in three days" to "We blow up the roads so that we are not captured." Russians blew up a road in the Chernihiv Region at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia... although it is unlikely to help them," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko said in a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda that it happened on May 30, Ukrainian border guards recorded an explosion at lunchtime.

"In the future, it will be found that the Russian occupiers blew up the road with the Chernihiv-Bryansk connection. As you can see, from "Kyiv in three days" they began to blow up the roads, probably fearing that Ukraine would go on the offensive against the regional center. But Ukraine is not an aggressor. As I already emphasized, our state is exclusively defending and we do not need Bryansk. However, we need the fall of the decision center, where it was decided to start a war against Ukraine, so let it be better blown up," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak spoke about the counteroffensive and noted that this is not a question of one or two days or a week, this is a huge number of different measures.

Also, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians will be “in for a rude awakening.”