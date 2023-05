The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation has declared the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, wanted.

This was announced by the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the page in the social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Russia, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, was declared wanted. Information about this appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, May 30," the command reported.

They noted that while Russian propaganda spends crazy money on childish threats and intimidation, "nothing will stop the idea whose time has come."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor country of Russia has declared the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wanted because of today's attack by unknown drones on Moscow.

Since the beginning of this month, Russian propaganda has been actively spreading fake information, first about the death, and then about the wounding of Zaluzhnyi.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels repeatedly reported that Zaluzhnyi had come under a missile attack by the Russian occupation forces.