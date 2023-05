On May 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled all enemy attacks on Mariyinka, Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Marinka axis, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pobieda and Novomykhailivka," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, the enemy carried out an airstrike within the Mariyinka settlement; Heorhiyivka and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy launched airstrikes in Vodiane, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka areas.

It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Shakhtarske.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian military may be preparing a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and sea-based missiles.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and intelligence group across the state border of Ukraine in the area of the Zelene settlement of the Kharkiv Region.