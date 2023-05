The drone attack on the capital of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Moscow, today, May 30, showed the weaknesses of Russian air defense. Military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko has said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

So, according to the expert, in 2022, a lot of Russian Pantsir-S air defense systems were destroyed in Ukraine.

"Some of them have now been withdrawn from Russian territory to cover advanced units in the combat zone. Therefore, they are not enough to close the entire airspace at least along the border with Ukraine," said Kovalenko.

Another question is the effectiveness of " Pantsirs." During the war in Syria at the Khmeimim air base, they shot down about 15-17% of targets. Unlike SAM Тоr-М2, whose efficiency was approximately 80-85%. But the latter are also lacking, since part has already been destroyed in Ukraine, and part covers the occupation army on the front line.

"Therefore, Russia cannot fully provide itself with protection by short-range complexes," the expert said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, Moscow and nearby settlements were attacked by a group of unknown drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation reported on the destruction of 8 drones. Allegedly, this number of drones attacked the capital.

At the same time, Russian Telegram channels massively reported that about 30 drones were involved in today's attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region.

In addition, Dmitry Rogozin, the executive director of the Russian Roscosmos Corporation, called for completely blocking the operation of the GPS (Global Positioning System) system in the territory of the aggressor country of Russia.