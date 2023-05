Air Force Calls Attack On Moscow Internal Problems Of Russia And Says There Will Be More And More Of Them

In Russia, there will be more and more obstacles for the Putin regime. And the attack of drones at Moscow and the region is one of such internal problems of the aggressor country. The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

"I read, I saw, I was happy. I can say nothing more on what happened there, in Russia. These are their internal problems and there will be more and more of them," he said.

Ihnat noted that the Russian regime will create problems, in particular, the Freedom to Russia Legion, which already in the Belgorod and other regions wants to overthrow Putin's bloody regime so that Russia becomes a free state.

He noted that the legion of the Republic of Ichkeria is already gaining momentum. Ihnat hopes that the rest of the territory included in Russia will also rise up against this tyranny.

"Well, the residents of Rublyovka need to make some decisions about how they continue to live in such a country," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, a drone fell 100 kilometers from Moscow. After its explosion, a funnel 4 meters deep remained.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 30, explosions rang out in the capital of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Moscow. They reported a drone attack on the city. In the Russian capital, air defense worked. There is information about victims and evacuees from damaged homes.