Russian Media Receive Instructions On How To "Correctly" Cover Drone Attack On Moscow

Russian state media received instructions from the administration of the president of the aggressor country of Russia on how to properly report today's attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow.

The Russian publication Meduza writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Interlocutors of the publication from state media said that they were asked by the Kremlin to use a number of approaches that emphasize the "successful" work of air defense equipment and the "inability" of those who launched the UAVs to achieve their goals.

So, according to Meduza information, Russian propagandists need to make the following points when covering today's events:

pay attention to the "successful work of air defense";

to indicate that the reaction of the "federal services" and the leadership of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast was "instant", and the work was "high-quality and focused";

emphasize that the goal of "provocation" has not been achieved;

to emphasize that the task of the attack was "psychological", but the residents showed "calmness and endurance".

The propagandists were also told to present exclusively negative comments by some officials and bloggers regarding the drone attack.

Among them, for example, is the terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov), who has been criticizing the leadership of the aggressor country on his Telegram channel since the very morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, Moscow and the settlements of the Moscow Oblast were attacked by unknown drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation stated that the capital was allegedly attacked by 8 drones. All of them were allegedly neutralized by means of air defense or electronic warfare.

At the same time, according to information from several Telegram channels, about 30 drones were involved in the attack on Moscow and the Moscow Oblast.