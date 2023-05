Another small armored boat was transferred to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was named Bucha, after the eponymous settlement of the Kyiv Region, which for some time was under Russian occupation.

This is evidenced by the reports of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and ArmyInform.

Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said that Ukraine continues to build a fleet, despite rocket attacks by Russian occupiers.

"For the whole world, this is another signal that we cannot be overcome and we are sure of our victory," Havrylov said.

ArmyInform said that the Bucha armored boat successfully passed all stages of factory and state tests. The boat received modern radar and navigation equipment.

It is noted that one of the features of boats of this type is minimal visually optical-electronic, thermal and radar visibility.

The armored boat is also equipped with systems for protecting against pointing enemy weapons and automatic setting of smoke screens.

Note that the published photo shows that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi attended the ceremony of transferring the Bucha armored boat to the Ukrainian Navy.

Earlier, Russian propaganda repeatedly stated that Zaluzhnyi was allegedly injured during the shelling or even killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022 it became known that divers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine began to develop underwater unmanned vehicles.

We also reported that in 2022 the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, built at Turkish shipyards for the Ukrainian Navy, was put on water in Turkey.