With massive attacks, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation depletes our air defense system and sows panic among Ukrainians.

The speaker of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said this to the Channel 24.

Since the beginning of May, Russia has already carried out 17 air attacks on Kyiv. The invading army does not change its tactics and uses kamikaze drones for attacks. In particular, the Ukrainian capital is increasingly hit.

"The sky over Kyiv has been very hot for the last few days. Everything began with a "greeting" on Kyiv Day with a record number of "Shaheds" - 59 units. The enemy aims to break our people from within. Show that the capital is burning, burning and spreading panic. In addition, it wants to deplete our air defense forces," the spokesman for the Air Forces said.

Ihnat said that the mobile air defense groups that adapted well to shooting down the Shaheds at night worked well that night.

"This is a more rational and cheaper way to destroy UAVs, because anti-aircraft missiles should be saved for priority purposes: cruise missiles and enemy aircraft. Air defense constantly changes positions after each combat application. It is impossible to position it along the front line, because of the long length - 2,500 kilometers taking into account the border with Belarus, Transnistria, the sea line," Ihnat says.

In particular, because of this, air defense is concentrated around important infrastructure and state authorities, large cities, nuclear power plants.

Recall that on the night of Tuesday, May 30, from 11.30 p.m. to 4.30 a.m., Russian occupation troops again attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 strike drones. Air defense shot down 29 of the 31 drones.