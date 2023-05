Woman Who Went To Balcony To See Drones Being Shot Down In Kyiv Killed

In Kyiv, a woman was killed at night in the Holosiyivskyi district, who went out on the balcony to watch drones being shot down. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that he visited the 24-story building in the Holosiyivskyi district, which was hit by fragments of a Russian drone at night.

He noted that the probability of air attacks is very high and called on the citizens of Kyiv not to neglect their own safety, not to ignore alarm signals, and also not to go out on balconies and streets to watch how air defense works.

"And don't go out on the balconies and streets to watch how the air defense works. Because at night a woman was killed in a house in the Holosiyivskyi district who went out on the balcony to watch drones being shot down," the mayor emphasized.

Klitschko said that in the house in the Holosiyivskyi district, where the fire broke out and the apartments on the upper floors were destroyed, the search and rescue work has already been completed, the emergency elements of the house have begun to be dismantled, and the damaged cars of the residents are being taken out of the yard.

At night, 20 residents were evacuated from the damaged building. One person was killed, four were injured.

Klitschko noted that the commission is already examining the extent of the damage in order to begin work on the restoration of the building as soon as possible.

He said that in general, as a result of the night attack, one person was killed and 11 were injured. Of them: 6 people received medical care on an outpatient basis, 5 were hospitalized. Currently, 3 people are in the city's hospitals.

According to the National Police, as a result of enemy shelling this night in Kyiv, nine people were injured, a 33-year-old woman was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 30, from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces again attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131. A total of 31 UAVs were launched across Ukraine from the northern and southern directions. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 29 drones. Almost all Shaheds are affected on the outskirts of the capital and in the sky of Kyiv.