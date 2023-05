Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has explained the daily attacks on Kyiv. The Deputy Minister of Defense has written this on her Telegram channel.

"The Russians are also fighting a psychological war. Their task is to undermine our psychological resilience and unity as much as possible. After all, these are two important factors of resistance. How they do it: by military and informational methods. For example, launching missiles at civilian objects in the center of Kyiv is a weapon used for psychological purposes. First of all, to intimidate," Maliar wrote.

She believes that Russian troops are targeting Kyiv as a symbol of indestructibility and resistance.

"Therefore, to hit Kyiv for the enemy is to show the vulnerability of our symbol of resilience. The enemy wants the Ukrainians to have the impression of defenselessness of the capital subconsciously," the Deputy Minister said.

Maliar also said that a few hours before the missile attack, an information and psychological attack began - another discrediting of the military-political leadership of Ukraine.

"The enemy informally hits those who have the trust of citizens. Why? The same as with missiles at Kyiv to sow a sense of defenselessness," the representative of the Ministry of Defense is convinced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 strike drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, a residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi District with debris, there were no victims.

Nevertheless, in the afternoon, the aggressor country launched another ballistic missile strike at Kyiv.

In the Podilskyi District of Kyiv, as a result of falling debris, a fire occurred on the roof of a 2-story building, the fire has already been localized.